Mid-Content Library takes steps to encourage summer reading with StoryWalk

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — This summer, the Mid-Continent Public Library wants children and adults to read at least 20 minutes everyday.

The library system serving eastern Jackson County, and all of Platte and Clay counties, launched a summer library program where children and adults who log consecutive days of reading receive free books and become eligible for other prizes.

“Its about creating a habit of reading, and that’s kind of what we wanted to focus on this summer,” Scott Rader, a youth services librarian, said.

But Rader said reading 20 minutes doesn’t have to mean sitting in a chair reading a book. The library is rotating a “StoryWalk” exhibit between branches this summer. Inspired by a librarian in Vermont, “StoryWalk” is a copyrighted concept where pages of a book are fitted into yard signs and placed alongside a library branch. Visitors can walk from sign to sign to read the story.

“Just talking and building vocabulary can be a way for you to read your 20 minutes a day,” Rader said. “Walking along this can be a way for you to read your 20 minutes a day. Singing along to songs will help you build your vocabulary and build your phonics for reading.”

Wednesday, Dan walked alongside the posters with his 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, calling it a great option.

“We try hard to read to them all the time," Dan said. "We read a couple of books at bedtime, a couple of books during the day. I think it’s important to expose them to all kinds of different words as early as possible."

“StoryWalk” currently is at the Blue Springs North Branch, 850 Northwest Hunter Drive, and the Platte City Branch, 2702 Northwest Prairie View Road, Platte City.

For more information on the Mid-Continent Public Library’s summer library program, visit its website.