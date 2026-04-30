Mid-Continent Public Library North Oak branch closes due to storm damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-Continent Public Library announced Thursday its North Oak Branch is temporarily closed after recents storms caused water damage.

The North Oak Branch, located at 8700 N. Oak Trafficway in Kansas City, Missouri, will reopen once repairs are finished, per a press release from the library.

A reopening date has not been provided at this time.

Patrons’ holds from the North Oak Branch will be sent to the Antioch Branch during the closure, a press release said.

MCPL has 33 other branches in the Kansas City area.

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