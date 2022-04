KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Midco customers in Lawrence, Kansas, are experiencing outages due to a fiber cut, according to the cable and internet provider.

The outages come just hours before the Jayhawks' Final Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against Villanova at 5 p.m.

According to the company, the fiber cut is impacting all services.

"We hope to have services restored ASAP. Thank you so much for your patience as we work through it!" Midco said in a statement.