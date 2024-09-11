Midland Lofts hopes to bring more residents, customers to downtown businesses

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development in the Kansas City metro. If you have a story idea to share, send an email to Caroline at caroline.hogan@kshb.com.

The new Midland Lofts on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, will soon be home to over 100 residents.

Built in 1927, the structure was a hot spot performers at the Midland Theater passed through.

But it sat vacant for years until Cordish Companies, owners of the property, turned it into apartments.

The project was part of a trend to renovate older buildings in downtown areas with the hope the buildings attract more people to the area.

"We’ve long had a goal of 40,000 residents downtown," said Jared Campbell, who's part of the Downtown Council of Kansas City. "We’re just over 32,000 right now, so we’re wanting to see that number keep climbing."

Campbell said renovating buildings like the lofts is important for downtown's legacy.

"It adds to the character of the landscape of downtown," Campbell said. "We're not just building new buildings that are maybe cookie cutter or all glass, but we’re persevering our historic architecture."

Walkability is also a reason many people, including Rye Spillman, move downtown.

"I can just walk to work every day, which is just super nice because parking can get kind of hectic," Spillman said.

Spillman owns Downtown Hair Lounge across the street from the lofts.

Most of her clients come from foot traffic, so more housing means more customers.

"Obviously, convenience means a lot to people these days, and for people to just be able to walk out their door and get their hair cut and head back is just super easy," Spillman said.

Midland Lofts is helping achieve the city's goal of restoring glory to an area rich in history.

