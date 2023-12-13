Mike Bickle, founder of International House of Prayer KC, addresses allegations brought against him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Bickle, founder of the International House of Prayer Kansas City, publicly addressed allegations brought against him in November.

In a personal statement released Tuesday, Bickle said he drafted a first copy on Oct. 28 but held off on releasing it due to legal advice.

Bickle admitted to engaging in appropriate behavior over 20 years ago, but denied engaging in "more intense sexual activities."

"I sadly admit that 20+ years ago, I sinned by engaging in inappropriate behavior—my moral failures were real," Bickle said in part in the letter.

In November, the church announced Bickle would step away from the ministry. The church also disclosed it hired Stinson LLP, a well-known law firm, to investigate the allegations.

In his note Tuesday, Bickle said he would continue to be away from the church.

"For an extended season, I will not engage in my public preaching ministry," he said. "I honor and love the IHOPKC community and will forever be grateful for them. They are a most remarkable people — they are truly marvelous comrades. I know the Lord is with them and that His favor and grace will continue to rest on them."

IHOPKC responded to Bickle's statement in a Facebook video.

"Any notion that IHOPKC is engaged in a cover-up, or not interested in the truth, is simply false," a church executive said in the video. "There are more questions to be answered, and we won't stop until we establish proof of the truth."

