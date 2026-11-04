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Mike Kelly wins reelection to Johnson County commission chair

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KSHB 41
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Kelly will continue to serve as chair of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners after winning reelection Tuesday.

Kelly, who is a Johnson County native, has served as the chairman since 2023. He previously served as the mayor of Roeland Park.

The new four-year term will run through 2031.

Kelly defeated challenger Karen Crnkovich.

Crnkovich, who’s described on her campaign website as a small business owner and nonprofit and civic leader, has called Johnson County home since 2004.

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