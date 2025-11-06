Mildred's burglarized in Crossroads, owner says staff tips stolen from safe

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

A man broke into the Kansas City, Missouri, Crossroads location of Mildred's Wednesday night, stealing several hundred dollars that included the week's cash tips for staff members.

Mildred's co-owner Evan Ashby claims the man used a crowbar to break open their floor-bolted safe. Security footage shows a man wearing a black hoodie and jeans during the break-in.

This is the third time someone has broken into the Mildred's Crossroads location in the last 14 months.

"Sadly, getting burglarized has become a normal part of doing business in the city," Ashby said. "It used to make me very upset and mad when it would happen. But now I’ve come to accept it."

On Sept. 15, a similar incident occurred, but the person was unable to take any money at that time.

A Kansas City Police Department spokesperson said officers were dispatched at 8:56 a.m., on Thursday, on a reported burglary. But they don't have any further information at this time.

"The police do their best with what they’ve got, but it seems they don’t have what they need to stop these crimes from happening on a large scale," Ashby said. "Even when they reoccur in the same neighborhoods by the same people."

