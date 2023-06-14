Minor injured in hit-and-run crash on 42nd Street in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A minor suffered critical injuries in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday night at 10100 E. 42nd St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, the minor was in the middle of 42nd Street, according to KCMO police.

KCPD said a dark-colored vehicle was driving west on 42nd Street at a high speed when it struck the minor and left the scene.

Police do not know the make and model of the vehicle at this time.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries and is currently in stable condition.

KCPD is investigating the hit-and-run crash.