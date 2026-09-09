Mission bookshop brings young readers together through stories and community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're continuing our 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign, where KSHB 41 partners withe Scripps Howard Fund to raise money to provide new books for children who don't have access to books in their home.

I caught up with Kimberly Hoppock, the co-owner of 'The Book Club' in Mission, Kansas.

Happock says she and her husband called it the Book Club, because they wanted to create a space where it felt like community.

"My husband, he put his way through law school doing things like working as an overnight baker and being a barista and so that was something he was really comfortable with and for me I love books, I love retail," Hoppock said. "I wanted it to immulate a social thoughtful scenario and in my head, book club is about community , good food, making friends and that’s what we’re trying to make here."

The bookshop hosts a number of different events for all ages, including 'The Book Club Buddies - Kid's Story Hour' where children can color, listen to two or three stories and spend time with other kids and their families.

Hoppock sys she wants to pass along the same love of reading she had as a child.

"My husband and I both grew up in low income and we didn’t have a lot of our own personal books but my mother took me to the library religiously, every week at least once a week, if not more and some of my best memories are surrounding reading," she shared. "Reading was such an important part of my childhood and so I knew that's something that is a very common experience that is a very important part of their childhood, especially if you do have bigger dreams than what you’re being raised in."

Alice Miller is a mom who brings her daughter to a number of different story hours throughout the metro, including The Book Club. She says it's about community, it's fun and it's a place where she and her daughter can spend time together, while her daughter learns more about the world through the books she listens to and reads, while also gaining independence.

"Mine loves to read ad she'll tell you facts about all kinds of things in the world and I don't know exactly where she got it but we have tons of books in our house," Miller said. "And I know it's from picking up books and that's how she discovers new things and it gives you a little window into other parts of the world that you wouldn't otherwise know about."

Children are getting a chance to discover new stories, while also having a space to connect with other kids and their families.

Kid's Story Hour is every other Thursday. No RSVP is required and any child is welcome. The next story hour is September 17th at 10 a.m. Children and their families can come as early as 9:30 to grab a lemonade drink and color before reading takes place.

To learn about other events The Book Club hosts, click here.