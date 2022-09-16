Watch Now
1 dead, 2 injured after MSHP chase ends in crash on Interstate 435 at Gregory Boulevard

Posted at 2:46 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 16:37:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — One person died and two others were injured after a chase involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol ended in a crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Gregory Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson for the MSHP, the chase began after troopers tried to pull over a car near 43rd Street and Chouteau Trafficway.

The driver fled and ended up on I-435. The driver made a hard right turn to exit at Gregory Boulevard, but missed the exit.

This caused the vehicle to rollover and hit two other vehicles.

All three people injured were inside the vehicle being chased. The two other people inside the vehicle suffered critical and minor injuries.

The southbound lanes on I-435 at Gregory were closed on Friday afternoon due to the crash.

No troopers were injured.


