Missouri 2nd Amendment Preservation Act signed into law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visited Lee's Summit on Saturday to sign the Second Amendment Preservation Act into law.

Parson was joined by dozens of people at Frontier Justice for a ceremonial signing of House Bill 85.

The bill prohibits local law enforcement of federal gun laws.

In May, Missouri lawmakers in Jefferson City, passed the bill on a 111-42 vote .

The bill could potentially fine local agencies who enforce federal laws $50,000.

Federal officials still have the authority to enforce the federal laws, but are not allowed assistance from local agencies.