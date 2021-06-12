Watch
Missouri 2nd Amendment Preservation Act signed into law

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was joined by dozens of people in Lee's Summit to sign the 2nd amendment preservation act into law.
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 17:46:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visited Lee's Summit on Saturday to sign the Second Amendment Preservation Act into law.

Parson was joined by dozens of people at Frontier Justice for a ceremonial signing of House Bill 85.

The bill prohibits local law enforcement of federal gun laws.

In May, Missouri lawmakers in Jefferson City, passed the bill on a 111-42 vote.

The bill could potentially fine local agencies who enforce federal laws $50,000.

Federal officials still have the authority to enforce the federal laws, but are not allowed assistance from local agencies.

