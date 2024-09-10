Missouri 988 launches new campaign encouraging callers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas is among officials helping to raise awareness of Missouri's 988 mental health help line.

Tuesday marked World Suicide Prevention Day. Officials marked the day by launching a new campaign "Get the Words Out" to raise awareness for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The campaign aims to destigmatize calling for mental health resources, and encourages people to call and talk if they feel they need it.

Every month, roughly 1,800 people call the line in Missouri.

Part of the campaign includes trucks with neon lights displaying real quotes from callers. They'll be seen driving around the Kansas City area through the month of September.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas hosted the event, he said,

"What I think you see from these words is us, 988, saying it's OK just to call and say, 'Hey, I need someone to talk to,'" Lucas said at a press event Tuesday morning.

Lucas hopes the idea of calling 988 for a mental health crisis becomes as ubiquitous as calling 911 for emergencies.

