Missouri AG's office faces deadline in Kevin Strickland case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The path for possible freedom for Kevin Strickland inched forward following a court hearing Thursday morning.

A Jackson County Circuit Court judge ordered Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office to make any final requests for evidence in the case by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.

The order comes after a Missouri appeals court ruled Wednesday to delay a hearing on whether to vacate Strickland’s 1979 triple murder conviction. The call to delay the hearing was meant to give the AG’s office had not had enough time to prepare for the hearing.

The judge set a court date of Sept. 13 for the parties in the case to meet. During that court appearance, the court could schedule a hearing to review the evidence in Strickland’s case and eventually rule on whether or not to vacate his conviction.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

