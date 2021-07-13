Missouri, Arkansas added to Chicago travel advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chicago has added Missouri and Arkansas to its travel advisory after six weeks with no U.S. states on the advisory.

This comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases in both states. Missouri and Kansas both saw virus cases extend beyond 15 per day, per 100,000 residents, according to the the City of Chicago's advisory.

The city encouraged, but is not requiring, any unvaccinated Missourians traveling to Chicago to either show a negative COVID-19 test in the past 72 hours or quarantine for 10 days.

Missouri and Arkansas currently are the only states on the travel advisory, including U.S. territories.