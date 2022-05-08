Watch
Missouri ballot measures on marijuana, ranked voting advance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Campaigns to legalize recreational marijuana use and allow ranked-choice voting in Missouri both submitted signatures ahead of Sunday's deadline to get the measures on ballots.

One proposed amendment would allow adults age 21 and older to buy and grow weed for personal use. It would automatically clear criminal records for people who have been convicted of nonviolent marijuana-related offenses.

The other measure would require a single primary ballot with both Republican and Democratic candidates. The top four vote-getters would advance to the general election.

Both groups submitted more than 300,000 signatures. They were required to submit about 170,000 signatures from six of the state's eight congressional districts.

