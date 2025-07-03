Missouri budget vetoes axed $1M to expand Independence's community crisis resource

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Of the 208 vetoes Gov. Mike Kehoe issued on Monday, one axed $1 million in funding for Independence's Alternative Response for Community Health Program (ARCH).

It's a partnership program between the city's fire and health departments. ARCH's specially trained paramedics and two social workers respond to 911 calls related to behavioral health crises. Crew members then connect individuals with additional resources like mental health services and substance use specialists.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Jimmy Walker

“ARCH could be on scene for hours with somebody to give them the help that they need that isn’t traditionally performed by police and fire departments," said Independence Fire Chief Jimmy Walker.

The 2026 goal for ARCH was to hire additional crew members and extend shifts. It currently operates 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RELATED | Independence’s ARCH co-responder program takes stress off emergency services

"As Governor, I have a constitutional obligation to balance the budget, and our administration will always follow the Constitution and rule of law," Kehoe said.

The vetoes eliminated about $300 million from the state's budget. The governor said it will make up for spending in areas like education, tax cuts and natural disaster resources.

"The veto was a surprise," Walker said.

The veto put the program's future into question.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB John Borel

"We were counting on that money to not only expand the program but to keep us afloat," said John Borel, Independence's battalion chief of EMS and program manager of ARCH.

Independence at-large council member Jared Fears said the city council is committed to looking at ways to continue the program's existence. He said the city won't be able to fund the expansion of the program.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Jared Fears

"A million dollars in our budget for this particular purpose is a big deal," Fears said. "To have the governor just essentially completely cut that out is really frustrating for us as a community because it's doing such good work."

According to ARCH, some examples of the program's impacts on Independence in 2024 include: eliminated an estimated $287,687 in ambulance and emergency room costs for individuals seeking care for mental health, substance use and other similar concerns; diverted 876 emergency responders from a scene and back into the community; met with over 760 residents, family and friends to continue support after crises.

"Kudos to our city leaders who recognize how valuable this resource is," Walker said.

Fears said the city will have to find additional funding from other sources to continue the program.

ARCH is currently funded through a hodgepodge of grants from both Independence's fire and health departments, according to Borel.

—