Missouri conservation officials sound alarm over ‘bird flu outbreak’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation issued caution Friday following “numerous reports” of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or “bird flu” across the state.

The agency said it is investigating reports of sick and dead waterfowl, including geese, ducks and raptors across the state.

While the risk to humans is low, human infections are possible.

As part of Friday’s alert, the MDC reminded hunters to dress harvested game birds in the field and away from poultry or other birds, ensure proper disposal of carcasses and other waste and to ensure hunting gear is fully dry between trips.

For the general public, MDC says to avoid touching dead or sick birds and to report sightings of dead geese, waterfowl, raptors and other large birds on MDC’s website. State officials say there’s no need to report songbirds, of which HPAI has not been detected.

Those with pets should work to keep them away from dead or dying wildlife.

HPAI typically spreads among birds through infected feces, saliva or nasal discharges. Birds migrating along North American flyways can carry the virus as they travel, allowing the virus to move between wild birds and domestic poultry.

More information about HPAI is available on MDC’s website .

—