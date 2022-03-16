Watch
Missouri could make it harder to get out-of-state abortions

(Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
FILE - A surgical procedure room is photographed on Oct. 2, 2019, in the new Fairview Heights, Ill., Planned Parenthood facility. A Missouri legislative proposal shows that anti-abortion lawmakers in Republican-led states aren't likely to stop at banning most abortions within their borders. St. Louis-area Republican and state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman wants to make it illegal to "aid or abet" abortions that violate Missouri law, even if they are performed in other states.
Posted at 3:49 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 16:49:14-04

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Legislation under consideration in Missouri shows that anti-abortion lawmakers in Republican-led states aren’t likely to stop at banning most abortions within their borders.

They're also trying to make getting out-of-state abortions harder. St. Louis-area Republican and state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman wants to make it illegal to “aid or abet” abortions that violate Missouri law, even if they are performed in other states.

She wants Missouri residents to file lawsuits to enforce the policy.

Missouri and other GOP-led states are rushing to pass more restrictions on abortion in hopes that the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade by June.

