Missouri court says new Trump-backed US House districts are in effect ahead of midterm elections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — New U.S. House districts in Missouri backed by President Donald Trump can be used ahead of the midterm elections, despite the potential for a voter referendum on the new map, a judge ruled Friday.

The decision by Cole County Circuit Judge Brian Stumpe marked a triumph for Republicans, who hope the districts will help them win an additional congressional seat in the November midterm elections.

Opponents of the new districts asserted they should have been automatically suspended in December when more than 300,000 petitions signatures were submitted calling for a statewide referendum on the plan. But Stumpe said opponents lacked the legal grounds to sue. And he said the new map can be suspended only if it is ultimately determined that the petition meets legal muster and contains enough valid signatures.

Under state law, Republican Secretary of State Denny Hoskins has until Aug. 4 — the date of Missouri’s primary election — to make a final determination on the validity of the referendum petition.

Missouri is one of several states engaged in a national redistricting battle that began last summer when Trump called upon Texas Republicans to redraw House districts to try to give the GOP an advantage in this year’s midterm elections. After Texas acted, California Democrats reciprocated with their own new districts, and a tit-for-tat redistricting clash soon spread among states.

