Missouri enforced its new hands-free driving law in 2025, here’s how many tickets it issued

2025 was the first year law enforcement agencies in Missouri issued citations for drivers who violated the state’s hands-free law to crack down on distracted driving.

A viewer emailed me asking me to find out how enforcement is going because he sees drivers frequently violating the law.

“There’s times where distracted driving honestly mimics intoxicated driving,” said Corporal Justin Ewing of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who wrote a ticket for a hands-free law violation Thursday morning.

Corporal Justin Ewing of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

I discovered only the Missouri Highway Patrol and sheriff’s offices are writing tickets. The state law preempts local municipalities ability to write tickets for violations. Bills are working through both the state Senate and House of Representatives to change that rule.

Here are the stats from law enforcement around the Kansas City area.



Jackson Co Sheriff: Six citations and two warnings

Platte Co Sheriff: 103 citations and six warnings

Clay Co Sheriff: Three citations and one warning

Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A (around the KC area): 250 citations and 186 warnings

“I could write that [amount] in a week. Easily,” said Cheryl, a driver who spoke with me in Lee’s Summit.

Cheryl shares her experience driving around Lee's Summit, Mo.

