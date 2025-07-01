Missouri forms special committee to consider property tax reform

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Missouri Speaker of the House Jon Patterson created the Special Interim Committee on Property Tax Reform this month.

He wants the group to hold public meetings and make recommendations on how to “ensure fairness, transparency, and sustainability for taxpayers and municipalities across the state.”

Patterson, a Republican from Lee’s Summit, will ask the governor to call a special legislative session in September to discuss any recommendations from the committee.

“In Jackson County, this is a huge problem. I would say it goes to crisis levels,” Patterson said of the imminent need for addressing the issue.

Al Miller/KSHB Speaker of the House Jon Patterson (R-Lee's Summit)

A record number of Jackson County residential property owners appealed property assessments in 2023. This year, commercial property owners have criticized the assessment process.

“I thought it was a mistake. I immediately called to find out it wasn’t a mistake,” said Mark Carder, a Jackson County business owner.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Mark Carder owns The Bike Shop

Carder owns The Bike Shop, a motorcycle repair garage near Truman and Kensington roads in Kansas City.

The county increased his property value by 489% between 2024 and 2025.

He’s appealing the assessment on the county level but welcomes any help from the state as well.

State Rep. Kemp Strickler, a Democrat from Lee’s Summit, is on the interim committee.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB State Representative Kemp Strickler (D-Lee's Summit).

He said the committee will review a wide range of options.

While Strickler is optimistic it will lead to solutions for the state’s residents, he admitted it might not be until next year that changes take effect.

“It is an issue we need to address, and I want to be a part of helping to address that,” Strickler said.

The committee will host hearings to gather feedback from the public on the following schedule:



July 16 — Jefferson City in House Hearing Room 3 at the State Capitol

July 23 — Lebanon

July 30 — TBD

Aug. 13 — TBD

Aug. 20 — TBD

Sept. 3 — Jefferson City

