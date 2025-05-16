Missouri Gov. Kehoe hints at special session to address Chiefs, Royals stadium futures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe hinted Friday that he plans to call a special session in the coming weeks to address stadium funding questions for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

Kehoe backed a last-minute legislative push this week - the final week of the 2025 Missouri Legislative Session - to drum up support for a state funding package to keep the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri.

That effort cleared the Missouri House but senators did not vote on the bill before closing their side of the session.

During a Friday news conference with reporters, Kehoe described the stadium debate as a huge economic development package. He cited previous efforts in the state to hammer out details of similar packages have required special sessions.

“We will definitely be looking for a way to get that before the general assembly,” Kehoe said of a package to address stadium funding.

Kehoe said he planned to work with leadership in the Missouri House and Senate to determine a date of a possible special session.

“No date will be easy,” Kehoe said. “That is a critical piece of economic development that I’d like to see us solidify our offer with legislative approval.”

Despite the last-minute push, Kehoe said House and Senate leadership have been working with team officials for the past three months behind the scenes to explore different options.

Kehoe said he believed it was likely a special session was always going to be needed to allow legislators to focus on any package.

As Missouri legislators work their way to a possible special session, Kansas remains waiting in the wings with a sweetened economic incentives package that includes STAR Bonds. Kansas faces a self-imposed July 1 deadline before those incentives expire, though legislators could extend the deadline.

Following Kehoe’s remarks Friday, Missouri House Minority Leader Ashley Aune (D - Kansas City) took Kehoe to task for waiting until the waning days of the legislative session to push for a stadium funding package.

Nonetheless, Aune supports the special session.

“A special session will allow the legislature to thoroughly vet the governor’s proposal, gather public input and ensure the interests of Missouri taxpayers are protected - steps the governor previously tried to skip,” Aune said in a statement. “Keeping the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri is vital to Kansas City’s culture and economy, but committing public resources to that purpose can’t be done by cutting corners.”

