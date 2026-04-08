Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signs bill ensuring pregnancy cannot be used to block divorce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the three bills Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed into law Tuesday was House Bill 1908.

HB 1908 modifies previous legislation that prevented women from getting divorced while pregnant.

The clarification states that pregnancy cannot prevent the court from allowing a divorce or legal separation.

Advocates for domestic violence victims fought for this change, arguing the previous law created dangerous situations for women being forced to stay with their abuser.

Kehoe acknowledged the safety concern in a statement he shared after signing HB 1908. He said the bill ensures pregnancy is “never used as a barrier to prevent a woman from seeking divorce in unsafe situations."

“If we are serious about protecting life, we must also be serious about protecting vulnerable women and mothers,” Kehoe said.

The governor also thanked Rep. Cecelie Williams, who sponsored the bill with Rep. Raychel Proudie and Sen. Jill Carter.

“I appreciate Representative Williams for her leadership and courage in sharing her story, and thank the General Assembly for its unanimous support of this important legislation,” Kehoe said.

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