Missouri Gov. Mike Parson clears way for athletes to profit off fame, celebrity

A general view of Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 23, 2017, in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jul 13, 2021
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri college and university officials will be able to raise tuition as much as they want under legislation Gov. Mike Parson is signing, as well as allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Spokeswoman Kelli Jones said the Republican governor planned to sign the bill Tuesday.

Currently, public colleges and universities can only raise tuition a limited amount to keep up with inflation, compensate for cuts in state aid or keep up with the average tuition rates across the state.

The new law will allow college officials to raise tuition as much as they want beginning in July 2022.

Schools also will be allowed to charge different tuition rates for different degrees, a change aimed at letting colleges set higher tuition in fields with higher education costs.

The wide-ranging legislation also will let college athletes profit off their fame and celebrity, although the NCAA preemptively scrapped its rules against that earlier this month.

Missouri joins a growing list of states that have enacted laws allowing student athletes to earn money for autographs, sponsorships or other uses of their names, images, likenesses or athletic reputations.

