Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issues state of emergency, activates National Guard ahead of winter storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday declaring a state of emergency and activating the Missouri National Guard in preparation of winter storms that are projected in Missouri.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Kansas City area.

The area could see anywhere from six to 14 inches of snow.

"Severe winter weather isn't something we are strangers to here in the State of Missouri, but we must be prepared for the worst," Parson said in a release. "By signing this Order, we enable our emergency management professionals to have every tool and resource available to aid Missourians, protect lives, and respond to this winter storm. We encourage all Missourians to be vigilant and take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe."

The executive order allows state agencies to assist local jurisdictions with preparation and response.

Missouri National Guard members will be positioned around the state to assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol with stranded drivers.

The executive order will be terminated on March 3.