Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's trade mission to Israel, Greece postponed due to travel restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's planned trade mission to Israel and Greece has been postponed due to recent travel restrictions.

Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson were set to be overseas from Dec. 2-11 for his third trade mission since taking office.

According to Parson, efforts to reschedule the trade mission are in progress.

"We are postponing our trade mission because we want to respect the travel policies and practices enacted by the host countries," Parson said. "While we are disappointed that we have to postpone, delaying our trade mission is necessary and the best course of action to ensure the health and safety of our state leaders, private partners and staff who were planning to join us. We look forward to traveling to Israel and Greece soon."

Parson said the purpose of the trip is to strengthen relationships, thank current partners and promote Missouri as a good business location.

Parson's previous trade missions have brought him to Australia, France, Greece, Germany and Switzerland.