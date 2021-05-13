Watch
Missouri governor drops voter-approved Medicaid expansion

David A. Lieb/AP
Campaign workers David Woodruff, left, and Jason White, right, deliver boxes of initiative petitions signatures to the Missouri secretary of state&#39;s office in Jefferson City, Mo., on Friday, May 1, 2020. The Healthcare for Missouri campaign said it gathered nearly 350,000 signatures for a proposed constitutional amendment expanding Medicaid coverage to thousands of low-income adults.
Posted at 10:16 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 11:16:27-04

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has dropped plans to expand the state's Medicaid program after the Legislature declined to provide money for a measure approved by voters.

The Republican governor said Thursday that his administration has withdrawn an expansion plan that had been submitted to federal officials.

Parson said he cannot proceed with it because the $35 billion budget approved by the Republican-led Legislature did not approve his funding proposal for the expansion.

The decision is likely to trigger a lawsuit from supporters of Medicaid expansion.

Voters last November approved a ballot measure expanding eligibility to low-income adults.

