Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe said Wednesday state law enforcement agencies are ready for any civil unrest

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Kehoe sent out a post Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter) assuring Missouri residents that the state's law enforcement agencies are ready to deal with any problems at weekend protests.

Jack McCormick

"In response to immigration enforcement protests planned across Missouri, the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Missouri National Guard have established a Unified Command to monitor situations on the ground," Governor Kehoe's statement said. "We are prepared to assist local law enforcement in protecting our communities. We respect, and will defend, the right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence or lawlessness."

On Tuesday night, a crowd of several hundred protesters gathered at Union Station and marched to the south lawn of the National World War I Museum to protest ICE raids around the country.

Kansas City, Missouri, police reported no serious problems and no injuries.

Nearly all of the protesters were gone by 10:30 p.m.

There are "No Kings" protests planned Saturday on President Trump's birthday .

At least three are planned in the metro area.

The nationwide actions are being organized by the Indivisible Project as part of the NOKINGS Campaign, according to a news release from a local group.

