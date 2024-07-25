Missouri gubernatorial candidate Mike Kehoe makes pitch to Northland residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri gubernatorial candidate Mike Kehoe, the state's current lieutenant governor, made a stop in the Northland on Wednesday.

There, he made his pitch to residents on why they should vote for him this election season.

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis caught up with Kehoe to ask him three questions.

First, Abundis asked, "If Missourians vote to preserve protections for abortion up until fetal viability will you uphold the state constitution and abide by the people, despite your stance on abortion?"

“My pro-life voting record is very clear, and being able to protect innocent life is the most important thing an elected official can do," he said. "One of my competitors, Jay Ashcroft, said if that petition passed, and he became governor he’d have to quit; this is not the time for quitter, if that unfortunate petition passes, Missourians need to know they have a profile governor who will work with the house and senate to protect innocent life."

Kehoe also weighed in on the ongoing saga involving the future home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We'd be working very hard to help them stay here," he said. "I don’t want to spend taxpayer dollars on a stadium; I don’t think that’s a good investment. Look at the economic development tools we have, work with the community, and find out what a good return on investment is for Missourians."

Kehoe also spoke on red flag laws.

"We have enough laws on the books for second amendment rights, some quite frankly infringe on Missouri second amendment rights," he said. "I was born and raised in inner-city St. Louis; I’m from where this kind of stuff happens; none of the people I met with or hung out with went to the store to buy a gun. Every time we have additional laws that infringe law-abiding citizens from acquiring a gun, it just hurts the good people, and the bad people who are getting the guns aren’t doing it legally anyway."

Andrew Esser has been volunteering to campaign for Kehoe in the Kansas City area and spoke on why he has his vote.

"We understand here in Kansas City there's a crime issue, and we believe that Mike can help that in supporting our police officers," Esser said.

Mary Laughlin also attended Kehoe's event and spoke on why.

"I came to learn more; I'm interested in backing the blue," she said. "I'm looking out for the everyday person, taxes. I'm concerned about border issues."

