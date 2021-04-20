Missouri health director resigns; governor appoints acting director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a new acting director after Dr. Randall Williams submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday.

Gov. Mike Parson said he accepted Williams' resignation and appointed his deputy chief of staff, Robert Knodell, to the role, effective immediately.

Parson said Knodell has been instrumental in the state's response to COVID-19, especially in regard to vaccine rollout and distribution.

It was not immediately clear why Williams resigned.

“Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to Missouri, especially this past year in dealing with COVID-19,” Parson said. “We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Williams was appointed to the job in 2017 by Parson's predecessor, former Gov. Eric Greitens.

—