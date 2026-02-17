Missouri health officials report measles case of passenger at St. Louis airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri health officials announced Tuesday they are investigating a measles case involving an out-of-state resident who recently traveled through St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Tuesday the traveler was taking a domestic flight between 5 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 7.

The passenger was in Terminal 2, at baggage claim, and rode Parking Spot shuttle No. 3 to the parking area.

Health officials say those potentially exposed during the individual’s flight will be notified directly.

People looking to avoid becoming sick with measles should be immunized with two doses of a measles-containing vaccine.

More information is available on MoDHSS' website .

—