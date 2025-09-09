Missouri House passes new congressional district map, moves to Senate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New congressional districts are one step closer to reality after the Missouri House of Representatives passed HB1 early Tuesday afternoon.

The bill, which passed by a 90-65 margin, now goes to the Missouri Senate for debate.

House members gave the redistricting bill initial approval in an 89-63 vote on Monday.

The Associated Press

Gov. Mike Kehoe called an extraordinary, or special, session of the legislature last month to pass both proposals.

Republicans across the country have taken up redistricting as a way to maintain control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections.

Democrats believe the newly proposed congressional map is designed to make it easier for a Republican to beat U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat from Jackson County, in the 2026 election.

The proposed map splits Kansas City into three congressional districts, instead of the two in which it currently sits.

“Splitting Kansas City to three different districts would be devastating to the region,” said State Rep. Ashley Aune, House Minority Leader, a Democrat from Kansas City’s Northland. “That is not a partisan comment, that is not a Democrat comment. Ask Republicans in Kansas City, they don’t want it either.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—