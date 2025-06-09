Missouri House to review stadium funding proposal this week as Chiefs, Royals await decision

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fans have their attention divided between games and government proceedings at the Missouri Capitol.

The Missouri House of Representatives is reviewing a proposal this week to help both teams pay for stadium projects during a special session called by Governor Mike Kehoe. The State Senate passed SB3 Thursday.

Kehoe called the special session after the legislature failed to pass the "Show-Me Sports Investment Act" during the regular session. Missouri is facing pressure to create incentives for the teams to stay, especially since Kansas passed STAR bonds to help pay for stadium projects nearly a year ago.

"Everybody from the Missouri side, they don't want to go to Kansas. The Kansas side, they don't want to go to Missouri," said Daniel Rivera, a Royals fan.

If the Chiefs choose Kansas, a lobbyist said they would build a domed stadium, which presents both advantages and disadvantages.

"It's also not going to be the loudest stadium in the world. It won't have the allure of Arrowhead," said Rich AuBuchon, a Chiefs lobbyist.

Jason Gould/KSHB Lobbyist for the Kansas City Chiefs Rich AuBuchon testifies before a Missouri Senate committee on June 3, 2025.

An update on negotiations between the state and the teams is expected by June 30, when Kansas must decide whether to extend its proposal.

"As a lifelong Kansan, Kansas would probably be the choice. But I'd also come to Missouri," said Dennis Bell, a Royals fan.

In Missouri, the Chiefs would renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The team indicated they would begin renovations in 2027 or 2028, with completion expected to take three years.

The Royals would leave Kauffman Stadium but haven't announced a new location.

"We are talking about a new stadium and significant investment that would go along with that stadium," said Jewell Patek, a Royals lobbyist.

Jason Gould/KSHB Lobbyist for the Kansas City Royals Jewell Patek testifies before a Missouri Senate committee on June 3, 2025

Missouri's proposal requires local counties or cities to contribute financially, which typically means putting the issue to a public vote. A similar vote failed last year, though some fans now express support for the measure.

"If that's what it comes to, yes. Whatever it takes," said Tim Worley, a Royals fan.

The Missouri House is expected to finalize its proposal as early as Wednesday.

