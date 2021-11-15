Missouri hunters harvest nearly 89,900 deer during firearms season opening weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 89,900 deer were harvested in Missouri during the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer hunting season, according to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

The top harvest counties for Saturday and Sunday were:



Franklin - 1,968

Texas - 1,814

Benton - 1,654

Of the 89,861 deer harvested:



Antlered bucks - 54,415

Buttoned bucks - 7,187

Does - 28,259

Harvest numbers for firearms deer hunting season during opening weekend in previous years were:



2020 - 80,744

2019 - 88, 760

2018 - 99,470

2017 - 94,886

2016 - 96,131

“Thankfully, the weather cooperated this weekend and hunters were treated to some good conditions,” MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said. “Given the rain and gusty winds across much of the state during opening weekend last year, it isn’t surprising that we saw an increase in harvest this year.”

MDC announced in Sept. that it plans to test hundreds of deer for COVID-19 during this hunting season.

The firearms deer season will continue through Nov. 23. Archery deer and turkey season in Missouri will open on Nov. 24.

