Missouri husband, wife plead guilty in Capitol insurrection

Posted at 9:56 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 10:56:43-04

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A southwestern Missouri couple have pleaded guilty for their roles in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Kelsey Wilson, 30, and Zachary Wilson, 32, both of Springfield, each pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a misdemeanor count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building.

Kelsey Wilson was arrested in August on the charge. Her husband was arrested in February. Both face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine when they're sentenced Dec. 10.

Court records indicated Kelsey Wilson was a new first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School in Springfield at the time of her arrest. The Star reported that she told investigators she expected to be fired following her arrest.

The school confirmed Tuesday that she was no longer employed there.

