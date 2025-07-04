Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missouri judge again blocks many of the state's anti-abortion laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri judge blocked many of the state's abortion restrictions Thursday, reimposing a preliminary injunction against them just a little over a month after the state's highest court had lifted a previous hold.

The order by Jackson County Circuit Judge Jerri Zhang said the abortion restrictions likely violate a state constitutional right to abortion that was approved by voters last year.

Planned Parenthood said in a statement that the order clears the way for it to again provide procedural abortions in Missouri.

But Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said his office “will expeditiously appeal this ruling.”

The court order marks the latest twist in a multi-year battle that has seen Missouri swing back and forth between banning and allowing most abortions.

