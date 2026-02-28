Missouri, Kansas leaders react to the US launching major strikes against Iran

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on Saturday, with explosions reported in Tehran following weeks of U.S. military buildup in the region.

Iran’s Red Crescent reported on state television that over 200 people were killed due to the strikes.

There have been no reports of U.S. casualties or combat-related injuries, U.S. Central Command said.

Missouri and Kansas political leaders gave their reactions after the U.S. carried out “major combat operations,” according to President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

In a statement released Saturday, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D - 5th District, Missouri) called the country of Iran a "bad actor" while also criticizing the Trump administration for not having a "coherent strategy to achieve their goals."

Cleaver said it is "unclear" why Trump and his administration abandoned diplomatic talks and that the U.S. Congress "should reassert its authority."

Read Cleaver's full statement below:

Iran is a bad actor, repressive to their people, and a threat to US personnel and allies in the region. However, President Trump has not made the case to Congress or the American people that there is an urgent threat to America and that they have a coherent strategy to achieve their goals. Our founding fathers in Article I of the Constitution gave Congress the sole authority to go to war.



Military action- putting American lives at risk - should be a last resort, and it is unclear why the Administration abandoned diplomatic talks. This could quickly escalate into a wider, regional conflict.



Congress should reassert its authority and Article I Constitutional powers immediately. U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford

In a post on X Saturday morning, U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R - Missouri) said he is praying for the U.S. military "who are in harm's way."

Alford also praised Trump for his "swift and bold action to finally hold the regime accountable."

Please join Leslie and me in praying for the our troops who are in harms way.



Please join Leslie and me in praying for the our troops who are in harms way.

The Iranian regime is the world's leading state sponsor of terror, a destabilizing force across the region, and a threat to U.S. allies, interests, and bases in the Middle East. Tehran is directly…

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R - Missouri) was critical of Iran, saying the country poses a "real and immediate threat" to the U.S. and its allies.

Graves also congratulated Trump for being "decisive" and showed support for the U.S. military.

Iran has continued to pursue nuclear weapons and support terrorism, posing a real and immediate threat to Americans and our allies. President Trump took decisive action to protect our service members, our homeland, and our national security before that threat could grow.



God… — Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) February 28, 2026

Sen. Roger Marshall

Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas) called the U.S. military "the greatest military in the world" after Saturday's attack on Iran.

May God Bless and keep safe the Armed Forces of the United States Military. The greatest military in the world. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) February 28, 2026

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson provided a statement on the attack Saturday, which reads below.

For 47 years, Iran’s regime has fueled terror against the United States and our allies. A regime pursuing nuclear weapons while bankrolling terrorists cannot operate without consequences. America doesn’t look for fights, but we don’t flinch from them either. When our people are threatened, President Trump responds with strength. May God protect our men and women in uniform as they carry out this mission and keep our nation safe. Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson

