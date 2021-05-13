Missouri lawmakers ask for special session on election laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A small group of Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday asked fellow Republican Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session on state election laws.

Seven Republicans on the House's elections committee wrote in a letter to Parson that they're worried election law priorities won't pass by lawmakers' Friday deadline.

Republican Rep. Dan Shaul, the elections committee chairman, said legislation to require voters to show photo identification at the polls should pass.

He also said lawmakers need to change the rules for putting policy proposals on the ballot.

"Unfortunately, these important issues are being held up in the Senate," Shaul wrote to Parson. "On behalf of of our constituents across the state of Missouri, my colleagues and I ask you to call a special session upon adjournment of our current legislative session to address election priorities."

A spokeswoman for Parson did not immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Wednesday.