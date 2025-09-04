Missouri legislators begin special session focused on redistricting and initiative petition reform

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Missouri legislators launched a special session Wednesday in Jefferson City to consider proposals on redistricting and reforming the initiative petition process.

This same afternoon, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People filed a lawsuit to stop the session.

The lawsuit in state court claims Governor Mike Kehoe’s proclamation for the extraordinary session - its formal name - doesn’t meet the necessary criteria under the state constitution.

The suit asks for a judge to block the session from taking place.

Wednesday’s session lasted about one minute. It was an administrative procedure called a technical session. This allowed legislators to introduce new bills.

House Bill 1 calls for redrawing the boundaries of Missouri’s U.S. Congressional districts. This would change who represents Missourians in Washington, D.C.

The largest change affects the 5th district, currently held by U. S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat.

Cleaver’s current district is most of Jackson County and some of Clay County. The proposed map changes the border to exclude Clay County and parts and Jackson County, while adding several more rural, Republican-voting counties stretching all the way to Maries County, east of The Lake of the Ozarks.

Democrats said this map is designed so a Republican will unseat Cleaver in the 2026 midterm elections.

“I think when you split a community up so much, not only that, but dilute the representation in Congress and remove Black representation in Congress, those are the things that should really concern Missourians,” said State Representative Ashley Aune, the House Minority Leader from Kansas City’s Northland.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Missouri House Minority Leader Ashley Aune.

Republicans said the redistricting is necessary so Missouri’s Conservative values are truly represented in Washington.

“I think here in the heartland, we’re about families and business,” explained State Representative Jim Schulte, a Republican from Callaway County.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Missouri State Representative Jim Schulte, Republican from Callaway County.

Redistricting is part of a nationwide strategy by the Trump administration ahead of the midterm elections.

Missouri House Joint Resolution 3 would reform how Missouri uses initiative petitions to change laws.

The proposal would require a petition to receive 50 percent plus 1 vote in all eight congressional districts, not just from the state as a whole.

