Missouri National Guard deployed to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery

Posted at 1:39 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 14:39:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard has been mobilized to help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Gov. Mike Parson mobilized the Guard on Tuesday. They will be headed to Louisiana.

Approximately 300 soldiers will deploy to assist. They will come from the 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in Kansas City and the 35th Engineer Brigade at Fort Leonard Wood.

"As our fellow states never fail to come to our aid in times of need, we are proud to answer this call to provide relief to our friends in Louisiana," Parson said in a release. "Americans helping Americans and neighbor helping neighbor is what keeps our nation strong. Our professionals in the Missouri National Guard are the best of the best and have the resources, skills, and training necessary to help Louisiana recover and come back stronger than ever."

The Guard soldiers will help with humanitarian efforts, equipment, debris removal and other general tasks.

Soldiers will deploy for up to 14 days and will continue to provide support as long as directed.

