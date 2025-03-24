Missouri no-excuse early voting begins Tuesday, March 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The window for no-excuse early voting for Missouri's April 8 school and special election starts on Tuesday, March 25.

There are several no-excuse early voting locations.



Jackson County: 215 N. Liberty, Independence M-F 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cass County: 102 East Wall Street, Harrisonville M-F 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Clay County: 100 W. Mississippi St., Liberty M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Platte County: 2600 NW Prairie View Road, Platte City M-F- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be requested by Wednesday, March 26. Each county has different ways of receiving the application to their office, you are advised to call your election office.

Pre-printed paper ballots will only be available on Election Day at a voter's home poll location.

Election information is available on the following websites:

Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board

Jackson County Election Board

Cass County Election Authority

Clay County Election Board

Platte County Election Board

The Kansas City Election Board says there are three satellite locations across Kansas City.



Kansas City Election Board 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Weekdays, March 25-April 4: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 5: 8 a.m to noon; Monday, April 7: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

United Believers Community Church 5600 E. 112th Terrace. Weekdays March 25-April 4 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, 8 a.m. to noon.

The Mount Christian Worship Center 1800 E. 79th St. Weekdays, March 25-April 4 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, 8 a.m. to noon.

Polls are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 8.