Missouri officials issue caution over ‘marked increase’ in West Nile virus cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri health officials urged residents Wednesday to be vigilant after seeing a “marked increase” in West Nile virus cases.

The Missouri Department of Health and Environment said that as of Oct. 4, the state had reported 16 cases of West Nile virus so far in 2025.

Of those cases, 15 people were hospitalized and three patients died.

According to state data , two Kansas City-area residents, one in Jackson County and a second in Clay County, are among those who were hospitalized with the virus. The three deaths were reported in St. Louis, St. Charles and Grundy counties.

“West Nile virus is a serious public health concern, and this year’s increase in cases is a reminder that we must remain vigilant,” state epidemiologist Dr. George Turabelidze said in a news release Wednesday. “We are asking Missourians to take simple but effective steps to protect themselves and their families."

About 20% of people infected develop a flu-like illness with fever, headache and/or body aches. Older patients or those with weakened immune systems may experience swelling of the brain or spinal cord and/or paralysis.

More information about the virus, as well as tips to protect yourself or your family, is available online .

