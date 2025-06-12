Watch Now
Missouri officials revoke license of Savory and Sons funeral home in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors announced Thursday it has revoked the license of Savory and Sons Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri.

The group cited “continued violations” of state laws and board rules.

Thursday’s decision means the funeral home can no longer hold out or practice as a funeral establishment in Missouri.

LINK | Read the revocation order

Savory and Sons, 12101 E. 43rd Street, first came under review when it was issued a probationary license in September 2022. The state board then extended the probationary license in July 2023 following a second violation.

On Tuesday, the board held a hearing to gather information from the funeral home’s ownership and from residents who said they were negatively impacted by operations at the funeral home.

The board's order references a complaint filed in 2024 from the daughter of a man who had services at the funeral home. The complaint alleged the woman had not been able to obtain the cremated remains of her father, she did not timely receive his death certificate, was overcharged for services and other parts of the contract she said were not delivered.

As part of its June 10 hearing, the board learned that the woman had still not received her father's remains more than 15 months after he had been cremated.

Families who were working with Savory and Sons should contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Hotline at 800-392-8222.

Families with questions about death certificates should call the Missouri Electronic Vital Records support line at 573-751-6387 and select option No. 4.

