Missouri Route 92 closed in both directions at I-29 after bridge struck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Route 92 is closed in both directions at Interstate 29 after the bridge was struck Monday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the closure is indefinite.

During this time, the ramps at I-29 and the Route 92 interchange will remain open to right turns only.

MoDOT suggested drivers utilize I-29 to interchanges at Mexico City Avenue and Main Street/Route HH.

“Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike,” MoDOT said in a statement on the closure.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A posted on X the bridge was “damaged by a piece of construction equipment that was too tall.”

This is a developing situation and may be updated.

