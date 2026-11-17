COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri School Funding Modernization Task Force is delaying the release of its report and recommendations that could change how the state funds public schools, according to the Missouri School Boards' Association.

The task force was originally supposed to deliver its report to Gov. Mike Kehoe by Dec. 1, but is now slated to be released by the end of July 2027, after next year's legislative session. MSBA said Kehoe has agreed to the task force's decision.

In a statement, MSBA executive director Melissal Randol called the decision to delay the report "disappointing, particularly given the timing."

MSBA said the task force's chair, Sen. Rusty Black, cited the state's financial circumstances as the reason for the delay.

"While we understand the state's financial challenges are real, those challenges are precisely why Missouri needs an honest and transparent discussion about the funding of public education," Randol said.

According to Randol, the task force has preliminary findings that could be shared with policymakers, educators and the public.

"We do not need to wait until July to acknowledge the realities of Missouri's school funding system or begin talking about the changes necessary to better support students and schools," Randol said. "Preliminary findings, existing funding data, and the experiences of school districts across Missouri provide more than enough reason to begin that work today."

The decision comes as KSHB 41 News has previously reported on local schools navigating budget challenges.

The North Kansas City School District is working to find about $16 million in recurring savings, while Lee's Summit has already approved a property tax increase to address its budget shortfall.

Read MSBA's full statement below:



