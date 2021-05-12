Missouri Senate OKs bill eliminating KCPD residency requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers could soon have the option of living outside of the city limits, if the Missouri House of Representatives approves a bill making its way through the legislature.

The Senate on Wednesday approved, 31-2, Senate Bill 53, with Republican Sen. Mike Moon and Democratic Sen. Barbara Washington in opposition. Washington represents a portion of Jackson County, while Moon represents Barry, Lawrence, McDonald, Stone and Taney counties.

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) sponsored the bill. He told 41 Action News that Gov. Mike Parson hasn’t indicated if he will sign the legislation, which would allow KCPD officers to live within 30 miles of the city limits within the state.

“We have worked closely with his office to make sure we kept off measures that could draw a veto,” Luetkemery said via email. “We’ve also made sure to include several of the administration’s public safety priorities on the bill.”

If approved, current residency requirements would end Aug. 28. A residency requirement could be reinstated, but could be "no more restrictive than requiring such personnel to reside within 60 miles from the nearest city limit."

A KCPD spokesperson said the department “will honor the new law and follow it accordingly.”

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas previously told 41 Action News he opposed the move and that, if passed, it would splinter police-community relations.

The bill also includes the following issues: