Missouri Spire customers can expect decrease in their bills beginning Nov. 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Spire customers can expect a decrease in their bills beginning Nov. 15, the energy company announced Tuesday.

It comes after the Missouri Public Service Commission approved the changes to reflect lower gas prices and recovery of deferred costs from a 2021 winter storm that prompted controlled outages from energy companies.

According to Spire, customers in Western Missouri will have their monthly bill decrease by an average of $18.70, or 17.41%.

For Eastern Missouri customers, the average monthly bill will decrease by $15.86, or 16.18%.

The decrease represents a ccf change of $0.91988 to $0.62139 for Western Missouri customers and a ccf change of $0.77588 to $0.52486 for Eastern Missouri customers.

