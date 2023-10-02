Missouri State Auditor gives Ray County 'poor' rating due to missing funds, 'questionable' purchases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick reviewed Ray County and awarded a "poor" rating based on the results of an audit released Monday afternoon.

The audit revealed $3,000 is missing and the sheriff's office has spent more than $5,500 on "questionable purchases," including 76 hams.

"The missing money and several questionable purchases made by the previous administration in the Ray County Sheriff's Office make it clear that office needed significant improvements to its accounting procedures to ensure taxpayer dollars aren't mismanaged or stolen," Fitzpatrick said in a written statement. "I'm glad to see county officials and the current sheriff have responded positively to our findings, and I encourage them to continue working to implement the audit recommendations that will make their government more efficient and effective."

The audit found $2,549 worth of concealed carry weapon permit fees and $443 in sex offender registry fees were not transferred to the Clay County Treasurer between 2018-20 under the watch of former Ray County Sheriff Gary Bush.

Bush was elected county sheriff in November 2016 and held the position until he was defeated by current Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers in the November 2020 election.

Childers is advised to "work with the County Commission and other law enforcement officials to investigate the missing money and take necessary actions to seek restitution," according to Fitzpatrick's office.

The auditor's office said the more than $5,500 in "questionable" purchases from the sheriff's office included $1,736 spent on 76 hams, 15 televisions purchased on a Walmart credit card, amounting to $1,770, and $850 on other items — "such as cigarettes, beer, a toy, personal grooming tools, barbecue seasoning rubs, and lotion and other beauty items."

The Ray County Sheriff's Office also failed to retain "many" financial records.

Unpaid credit card bills led to $409 in late fees and finance charges in 2020 and $104 in bank overdraft fees in 2021.

Results of the audit also stated the Ray County Prosecuting Attorney's Office needs to significantly improve its accounting, receipting, recording, depositing and money transmission procedures.

"In addition, the audit found the Prosecuting Attorney's Office did not disburse restitution payments to victims in a timely fashion," per Fitzpatrick's office.

Failure to properly comply with the Sunshine Law and failure of Ray County officials to follow "personnel policies" was also noted in the audit.

Ray County previously received a "fair" rating in its 2015 audit, the most recent audit that had been performed.

KSHB 41 reached out to Childers for a statement. A response was not received before the article was published.

—