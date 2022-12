KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a Sedalia woman last seen on Wednesday.

Melody Porter Odonnell, 69, was last seen near 905 east 6th Street in Sedalia at around 1:00 p.m.

Odonnell, who is diagnosed with dementia and diabetes was last seen wearing a green winter coat.

Authorities didn't immediately have any information on what type of vehicle Odonnell was driving.

Anyone who sees Odonnell is asked to call the nearest 911 agency.

