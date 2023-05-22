Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Silver Alert for missing Raytown man

Oscar Gaines Silver Alert.jpg
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Oscar Gaines
Oscar Gaines Silver Alert.jpg
Posted at 5:32 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 18:32:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Patrol Highway has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Raytown man.

Oscar Gaines, 63, was last seen leaving his home Sunday in the 8300 block of Oxford Avenue.

Gaines' family spoke with him over the phone Monday and said he was confused about his whereabouts. His family hasn't been able to reach him since.

When last seen, Gaines was reportedly wearing a gray and blue shirt and shorts.

His family says he has memory problems.

Anyone who sees Gaines is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app