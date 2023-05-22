Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Silver Alert for missing Raytown man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Patrol Highway has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Raytown man.

Oscar Gaines, 63, was last seen leaving his home Sunday in the 8300 block of Oxford Avenue.

Gaines' family spoke with him over the phone Monday and said he was confused about his whereabouts. His family hasn't been able to reach him since.

When last seen, Gaines was reportedly wearing a gray and blue shirt and shorts.

His family says he has memory problems.

Anyone who sees Gaines is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

—

